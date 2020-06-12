New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 528 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, officials said. Also Read - Unlock Phase 1: These Foreigners, OCI Cardholders Can Now Fly Back to India

The death toll in the state now is 365 with the coronavirus tally reaching 12,616. Also Read - After Beating COVID-19 at The Age of 93, Veteran Urdu Poet Gulzar Dehlvi Dies of Heart Attack

Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said 7,609 of the total infected have recovered. The state has 4,642 active COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Corona Emergency: Change in Strategy Likely, PM Modi to Interact With CMs as India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 3 Lakh-Mark

The recovery rate in the state is over 60 per cent, he said.

On Friday, the maximum three deaths were reported from Kanpur Nagar, two each form Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj, one each in Gautam Budhnagar, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Basti, Hapur, Mathura, Maharajganj and Baghpat, a health department bulletin said.

The maximum positive cases 76 were reported from Gautam Budhnagar followed by 32 from Kanpur, 31 from Bulandshahr, 30 from Mathura, 27 from Ghaziabad, 24 from Bijnor, 23 from Jaunpur, 22 from Firozabad among others, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,607 samples were tested in UP on Thursday, which is so far the highest in a day, Prasad said, adding that altogether 4,19,994 tests have been done in the state.

Prasad said all 75 districts in the state have the coronavirus testing facilities now.

The principal secretary said patients who are opting for treatment early are recovering well, while those who are trying to hide or reaching hospitals late are facing complications in the treatment.

He appealed to patients who have recovered to spread awareness about the dreaded diseases among people.

“We would like to use corona winners for creating awareness in the society,” he added.