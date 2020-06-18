New Delhi: Amid horrific details of how bodies of COVID-19 patients are being handled in crematoriums across the country, a shocking incident of a 58-year-old deceased businessman has come to the fore. The Indirapuram resident died on Monday but the body could not be cremated until Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the body was lying half-burnt as the electric crematorium stopped working. The family members also could not eat anything for 29 hours as eating is not allowed before the body of a COVID victim is cremated. Also Read - COVID-19 Breaks Ancient Tradition; Parikrama of Govardhan Hill on Guru Purnima Will Not Take Place

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday reported 30 COVID-19 deaths — 15 in Meerut district alone — and 583 new cases of infection, registering the highest single-day spikes on both counts, said an official. Also Read - Napoli Beat Ronaldo's Juventus on Penalties to Lift Sixth Italian Cup Trophy

With this, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state rose to 465 and infected cases to 15,181, he said. Also Read - Highest Single-Day Spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases in India, No Extension of Lockdown, Clarifies PM | Top Developments

Among the 30 new deaths, 15 occurred in Meerut, four in Ghaziabad, three in Agra and one each in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Varanasi, Hapur, Rampur, Mainpuri, Gonda, Bahraich and Bhadohi, an official bulletin said.

Among 465 deaths in the state till date, the maximum 77 occurred in Meerut, followed by 72 in Agra, it said.

Of the total infected people, 9,239 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals, leaving a total of 5,477 active cases in the state, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.