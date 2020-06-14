New Delhi: While Delhi is reeling under an acute bed crisis, the Noida administration has claimed that it has enough beds for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Lockdown With Stricter Measures: Assam Govt Likely to Re-announce Complete Shutdown in Guwahati , Awaits Result of 50,000 Samples

Here is a list of beds available in Noida for treatment

There are a total of 900 beds in Noida.

GIMS: 150

Child PGI: 50

Shaarda: 400

Kailash: 100

NIMS: 200

Among private hospitals, Fortis, Jaypee, Kailash and Yatharth have submitted their proposals to the CMO and will start functioning soon.

On Saturday, 35 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Noida, taking the tally in the district to 865, officials said. Also, 17 patients were discharged post recovery from the deadly virus, even as the number of active cases stood at 359 in the district, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has so far witnessed 12 deaths linked to COVID-19, according to official figures.

“On Saturday, 35 people were found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 865. Also, 17 patients were discharged, while a total of 494 patients have recovered so far. There are 359 active cases now,” District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The official statement also mentioned that till date 13,066 samples have been collected for COVID-19 test in the district, while 493 such tests have been conducted since Friday, a data that has been made public after more than two weeks.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has 6,221 COVID-19 tests per million population as against a national figure of 3,913, it claimed.

Five laboratories, including three government ones, are there in Gautam Buddh Nagar for COVID-19 testing, while there are eight sample collection centres across Noida and Greater Noida.

General public can dial 18004192211 and get an appointment for testing after getting a recommendation from a team of doctors who will talk to them and find out if they require tests as per the protocol.