New Delhi: Lucknow Police has announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information on Deep Prakash Dubey, the brother of slain gangster Vikas Dubey. Police have claimed that Deep Prakash was aware of his brother's activities and is an accomplice in his unlawful deeds.

Notably, Prakash, who lives with his family in Krishna Nagar of Lucknow, has been absconding since Kanpur Encounter, wherein eight policemen were shot dead by Dubey and his gang.

"If we catch Deep Prakash, we can get a lot of information form him about the activities, links of Vikas Dubey and also the shootout," IANS quoted a senior STF official as saying.

Dubey, the prime accused in the killing of eight policemen in Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3, was shot dead in a police encounter on July 10.

His post-mortem report, which was put in the public domain yesterday, confirmed that he had died of excessive blood loss. The autopsy findings confirmed that the dreaded gangster had received three bullet injuries.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government, which was strongly criticised by Opposition parties over the encounter of Dubey, told the Supreme Court that it was ready to reconstitute the probe commission. “This is the failure of the institution and the person, who should have been behind the bars, got bail”, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said.