Modinagar (Ghaziabad): In an incident that can put humanity to shame, a video has gone viral that shows an Uttar Pradesh official shouting 'Bas Chup' at the grieving Ghaziabad (Modinagar) mother who lost her son in a tragic school bus accident a few days ago. Neha Bhardwaj, 11-year-old Anurag's mother was sitting in a protest demanding justice and an explanation from the school authorities when she had to face the wrath of the official. Young Anurag lost his life on the morning of April 20 while going to school. It has been said that his head hit an iron pole when he tried to peep outside the window after feeling uneasy.

Video of the heated exchange where an official is seen shouting and screaming at Anurag's mother has gone viral. In the video, the Sub Divisional Magistrate of Modinagar, Shubhangi Shukla, is seen screaming at Anurag's mother Neha Bharadwaj, who is sitting on the ground with her husband, daughter and a few other parents. "Bas! Chup (Enough! Shut up)," an officer screamed at her, pointing her finger.

Anurag Bharadwaj died on Wednesday after he leaned out of the window of the school bus. At that moment, the driver swerved, and the boy hit an electricity pole. Later, angry parents and family reached Dayawati Public School and raised a protest against the school authorities for negligence.

UP Official Snubs Grieving Mother (VIDEO)

A case of murder has been filed against the school authorities and the bus driver and conductor have been arrested.

“We came to know that the principal has been taken to Niwari police station which does not fall in the (proper) jurisdiction. When we reached, we saw no one there. It was later informed that he had been let go after questioning. Then we sat down on the road to protest the action against them because he died due to negligence,” said Preeti Bharadwaj, Anurag’s aunt to The Indian Express.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sought a report. Besides action against the school, bus staff and the Transport Department, he ordered fitness checks for school buses. “Strict action will be taken against those responsible,” the Chief Minister said, offering condolences to the family.

Anurag’s death comes just days after a similar tragic incident in Gurugram where a toddler was crushed under the wheels of his school bus while being dropped home.

Surely, Anurag’s mother needs empathy and hearing and not hot-headed officials.