Noida Lockdown News: The Chief Medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar has tested positive after he developed influenza-like symptoms. This is the second COVID-19 case in the administration. Sub-divisional magistrate and his wife had tested positive before the CMO. Following this, the offices are being closed and sanitised. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Was Gangster Vikas Dubey Tipped Off? 'Yes', Claims Arrested Accomplice

In the view of the rising number of cases, Section 144 was extended in Gautam Budh Nagar till July 31. Also Read - Kanpur Encounter: Gangster Vikas Dubey's House Demolished; Station Officer Suspended Over Alleged Role in Cops' Killing

Amid lockdown and freshly imposed section 144, a group of 51 people arranged a cricket tournament in Greater Noida. All of them have been booked as there was no permission taken for the cricket tournament. It was not like a local match as there were plenty of arrangements, including tent, microphone announcement, snack etc, reported the Indian Express. Also Read - JCBs Put up, Criminals at Height: UP DGP Explains How Police Team Was Ambushed in Kanpur