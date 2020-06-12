New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Friday recorded its 12th coronavirus-linked death, while 95 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected, highest in a day so far, officials said. The 45-year-old deceased, a resident of Barola village, passed away this morning and had tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said. Also Read - 'Heartiest Congratulations!': Twitter Gushes as Kerala's First Tribal IAS Officer Sreedhanya Suresh Takes Charge as District Collector of Kozhikode

Here are the latest update from this NCR city

1. There are 341 active cases now in Noida.

2. The number of deceased is 12.

3. The patient who died on Friday was already suffering from diabetes and pneumonia. The cause of his death was acute respiratory distress syndrome with respiratory failure.

4. 95 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the district, taking the tally to 830.

5. The Noida authorities have been claiming most of the cases in Noida are coming from Delhi. That’s why the Delhi-Noida Border is sealed.

6. The Supreme Court Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to explain the guidelines issued by the Noida administration on institutional quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic, observing they are not in “conformity” with the national guidelines.

7. “There cannot be a guideline contrary to the national guidelines,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan observed, adding that any directive contrary to the national or state guidelines might lead to chaos.

8. Are asymptomatic persons were put under institutional quarantine, or home quarantine? The Supreme Court sought full information from the authorities.

9. “It is also brought to our notice that certain guidelines issued by District Magistrate, Noida are not in conformity with the National guidelines and the guidelines issued by the state of Uttar Pradesh,” the bench noted in its order.

10. When the bench asked lawyer appearing for Uttar Pradesh about the process of quarantining the asymptomatic persons, the advocate said the authorities are following the national guidelines. “Please check and tell us complete information. There should not be any conflict,” the bench observed.