Uttar Pradesh News: Ghaziabad has now surpassed Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida, Greater Noida) to become the district in Uttar Pradesh with the maximum number of active cases of COVID-19, official data showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 97 new cases on Tuesday, as its tally of positive cases reached 2,304 while the number of active cases stood at 776, according to a 24-hour data issued by the Uttar Pradesh Health department.

Ghaziabad during the same period recorded 151 new cases and four deaths linked to COVID-19. The number of active cases in the district rose to 882, while the overall tally of positive cases reached 1,615, the data stated.

Meanwhile, 76 more coronavirus patients got discharged after recovery in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 71 in Ghaziabad, according to the data.

So far, 1,506 patients have got discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 738 in Ghaziabad, it showed.

The death toll in Ghaziabad stood at 55 and 22 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the two districts adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh, according to the data.

According to the statistics, the recovery rate of patients in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday stood at 65.36 per cent, while it was 45.69 per cent.

District-wise Data

Ghaziabad 882

Noida 776

Lucknow 430

Kanpur Nagar 286

Meerut 265

Hapur 237

Varanasi 188

Bulandshahr 179,

Aligarh 176

Etawah 150