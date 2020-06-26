Bareilly: A priest, aged about 30 years, was found hanging in a temple complex in the Baradari area here, the police said. Also Read - 'I'm Indira Gandhi's Granddaughter': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Dares UP Government to Act Against Her

According to the police, the body was found on Thursday. The priest, Ram Dikshit a.k.a. Manish Dikshit, had committed suicide, but no suicide note was found in the temple, said a police officer. The priest was living in the temple complex for almost a decade.

His parents had gone to their native village in Hardoi a few days ago.

Station house officer (SHO) of the Baradari police station, Hitanshu Sharma, said, “Preliminary investigations indicate the he committed suicide. He was an introvert and did not share his feelings with anyone.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem and the probe is underway to know why the deceased took the extreme step,” police said.