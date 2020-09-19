New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a policeman in Kannauj was seen assaulting a differently-abled man in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, following which he was suspended and an investigation has been ordered against him. Also Read - Oops! UP Family Cooks & Eats 'Ganja Sabzi' Thinking That It is 'Methi', End up in Hospital

The video of the gruesome incident has been widely shared on social media. In the 2-minute long clip, the cop can be seen slapping the man and pushing him to the ground. Other cops who were present at the spot refused to intervene into the matter while the man was narrating his ordeal.

One of the social activists has shared the video on micro- blogging site Twitter.

The victim, a rickshaw puller alleged that the constable beat him up for picking up passengers by the side of a road. On the other hand, the constable, claimed that the differently-abled man abused him when he asked him to move.

Swinging into action, the Kannauj police suspended the constable with immediate effect and ordered an inquiry.

थाना सौरिख पर दिव्यांग व्यक्ति के साथ घटित दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना के संबंध में प्रभारी निरीक्षक सौरिख की रिपोर्ट प्राप्त होते ही Sp #kannaujpolice द्वारा सख्त कार्यवाही की गई।दिव्यांग के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने वाले आरोपी आरक्षी को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर जाँच के आदेश दिए गए। — kannauj police (@kannaujpolice) September 18, 2020