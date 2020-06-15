Lucknow: In a major reshuffle, the Yogi Adityanath government has transferred seven IPS officers in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Rs 1,000 Credited Into Bank Accounts of Over 10.4 lakh Migrant Workers

Six out of these officers, who were posted at the police headquarters in various posts, have been made Commander-in-Chief of the state’s Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) at Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Azamgarh, Prayagraj, Moradabad. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Biggest Single-day Spike With 528 COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths in 24 Hours

The list of IPS officers who were transferred includes Kuntal Kishore, Rajiv Naraian Mishra, N. Kolanchi, Ajay Shankar Rai, Atul Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, and Sabha Raj. Also Read - Ayodhya: Rudrabhishek Marking the Beginning of Construction of Ram Temple Held Today

IPS Sabha Raj, who was previously posted as Commander of the 20th Battalion of PAC, Azamgarh, has been transferred to the DGP Headquarters, Lucknow.

Apart from this, the government has also transferred three Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP).

ASP Ashok Kumar Meena has been made the ASP Rural, Saharanpur, while, Uday Shankar Singh has been shifted as ASP Rural, Mathura and Dinesh Kumar Singh have been transferred to the post of ASP, Prayagraj.