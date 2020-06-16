New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for the workers of the state, as the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Tuesday has given its nod to set up a commission for the welfare of workers. An announcement to this effect was made by state minister Sidharth Nath Singh. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Seven IPS Officers Shifted in Major Reshuffle

He said that the proposal was approved during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

With the setting up of the commission, Uttar Pradesh becomes the first state in the country to safeguard the interests of its workers and labourers.

Named as the UP Kamgar Shramik Sevayojan Avam Rozgar Aayog, the commission will have an executive board and district-level committees.

The minister said that at the state-level, the CM will be its chairman and the minister for labour its convener.

It will have ministers for industrial development and micro, small and medium enterprises as vice-presidents, Singh said.

Ministers for agriculture, rural development, panchayati raj and urban development will be its members.