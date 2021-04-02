Lucknow: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday extended to April 11 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8. Earlier, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had closed schools till April 4. The development comes a day after the state reported 2,600 new COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities, pushing the state’s infection tally to 6,19,783 and the death toll to 8,820. Also Read - RCB Captain Virat Kohli Optimistic to Play IPL in India Again; AB de Villiers Also Expresses Excitement

The number of active cases in the state has gone up to 11,918, of which 6,722 are in home isolation, 287 in private hospitals, and the rest in government facilities. The maximum 935 cases were reported from Lucknow followed by 242 from Allahabad, 198 from Varanasi, and 103 from Kanpur Nagar. So far, over 3.49 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including over 1.24 lakh on Wednesday. Also Read - ABD vs FUJ Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today's Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Dream11 Emirates D10 - T10 Match 22 at 06:30 PM IST April 2 Friday

Meanwhile, the district courts campuses of Lucknow and Kaushambi were closed after some judges and staff members tested positive for coronavirus. In Lucknow, the district courts campus has been closed for two days after at least four judges and 13 employees tested positive for the virus. Also Read - Inside Shah Rukh Khan's Office: Gauri Khan's Opulent Touch, Minimalism, Open Spaces, And More