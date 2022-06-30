Lucknow: In wake of the Udaipur killing, the Yogi Adityanath government has sounded a high alert and banned processions and any kind of protest against the incident in Uttar Pradesh. Security has been increased throughout the state, according to Director General of Police (DGP) D.S. Chauhan, and anyone making offensive remarks will have face consequences.Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttarakhand Braces for Over 30 Million Kanwariyas This Monsoon Fair

Additional DG, law and order, Prashant Kumar, said that permission would be needed for any religious or political function on the issue. According to Kumar, police are monitoring social media posts both at the district and national levels. He stated, “We are in touch with the central and state agencies for sharing intelligence inputs and threats and key details are being exchanged.”

According to the ADG, in order to promote social harmony, religious leaders have begun a dialogue with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The district police officials have urged people not to broadcast any videos or leave any comments on the tragedy in Udaipur on social media.

A top official stated that the situation would be evaluated before the event, which is significant given that the Kanwar Yatra is set to start in the middle of July.

(Edited by Vidushi Agarwal/With inputs from IANS)