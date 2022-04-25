New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday bid an emotional final goodbye to their companion of more than 10 years. The companion, ‘Vicon’, a Labrador, was appointed as an explosive sniffer dog with the state Police. Vicon died on Sunday following a prolonged illness.Also Read - Jahangirpuri Violence: UP Police Deploys Additional Security Forces In Areas Adjoining Delhi

UP | Last farewell with state honors given to a dog who served police department for more than 10 years The dog ‘Vicon’ (Labrador) was appointed as an explosive sniffer dog in UP Police. Today, he died due to prolonged illness. He served 10 yrs, 9 months in police: Moradabad SP pic.twitter.com/shNdl0zaX3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2022

Also Read - Recovery of AK-47 Rifles From Across The Country Puts Delhi Police on Edge

“He served 10 years, 9 months in police,” informed Moradabad SP. Also Read - Pyar ka Bandhan: Tamil Nadu Man Builds Temple in Memory of His Late Pet Dog

Vicon’s last rites were performed with full state honours at the Police Lines.

Vicon was in police service since 2012 and had helped the police in many important cases.

There was not a single eye that was not moist as the force paid their tributes to their companion.