Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police has issued an alert to all district police chiefs to intensify security around mosques for Friday prayers. The directive comes after the violence in Kanpur on June 3. Special deployment of police personnel has been made in sensitive districts, including Firozabad, Shamli, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, and Lucknow.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been imposed in Kanpur and Lucknow to prevent public gathering on roads and public places.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the police deployment has been done strategically at sensitive and mixed population localities and places of worship across different districts. “The Police officials are in touch with clerics and other group leaders for maintaining peace and communal harmony,” he added.

He added that the police personnel carried out a riot-control drill in some districts, including Firozabad.

There was extra alertness in Ayodhya, taking note of the rumours of a ‘Bharat Bandh’ appeal on June 10 circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

The ADG said 12 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are already camping in Kanpur while a few companies have been sent to sensitive districts. Also, three additional IPS officers and two companies of the Rapid Action Force are also deployed.

The Police have constituted a committee to look into cases of alleged false arrests after the June 3 violence in Kanpur. The committee headed by Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari has three other members — DCPs Pramod Kumar, BBTGS Murthy and ACP Mohammad Akmal Khan.

(This post is from IANS, India.com has only changed the headline)