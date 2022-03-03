Uttar Pradesh Polls Phase 6 LIVE Updates: Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to decide the fate of 676 candidates in the fray including incumbent chief minister Yogi Adityanath for 57 assembly seats across 10 districts of the state is all set to begin from 7 am on Thursday, March 3. The ten districts going to the polls in the sixth phase are Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar. A total of 2,14,62,816 voters including 1,14,63,113 males, 99,98,383 females, and 1,320 third genders are expected to exercise their right to franchise to seal the fate of 676 candidates. The maximum numbers of candidates are in Tulsipur, Gorakhpur Rural, and Padrauna and the least are in Salempur. The prominent faces in the fray in this phase are Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi (Pathardeva), Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi (Itwa), Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh (Bansi), state Ministers Shree Ram Chauhan (Khajani) and Jai Prakash Nishad (Rudrapur). Polling in the 57 constituencies will be held from 7 am till 6 pm on March 3.Also Read - UP Assembly Polls: Litmus Test For Yogi Adityanath As 57 Seats Go To Polls In 6th Phase Today

Stay tuned to this Live Blog for all the latest updates regarding the UP Assembly Election 2022 Phase 6 voting: