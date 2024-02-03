Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP SHOCKER: SP Leader Arrested For Rape, Forced Abortion; Wife Absconding

Javed Ahmed, a local Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, was arrested after being accused of rape and forced abortion by a woman. His wife, a co-accused in the case, is absconding, police said.

Uttar Pradesh News: A local leader of the Samajwadi Party was arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh after being accused of rape and forced abortion by his purported ‘mistress’. According to the police, the accused, Javed Ahmed, was arrested following a complaint filed by the woman, while his wife, a co-accused in the case, is currently on the run,

A senior official said the woman in her complaint filed at the Patti police station alleged that she befriended SP leader Javed Ahmed, who is also a zila panchayat member, on Facebook.

The victim claimed that she and Ahmed started talking over the phone and eventually started dating, Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh told news agency PTI.

Ahmed allegedly established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage and impregnated her, Singh said, citing the woman’s complaint. The woman further alleged that when Ahmed found out about her pregnancy, Ahmed ‘forcibly’ aborted her with the help of his wife Salma Begum, the officer said.

His wife, who was also booked in connection with the case, is absconding, he said.

As per the complaint, the accused SP leader also threatened the woman when she asked him to marry her, the police said.

Based on the victim’s complaint, the police registered a case against Ahmed and his wife, following which the Javed Ahmed was arrested on Friday evening and sent to jail on Saturday, they said.

The case was registered under Sections 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 376 (punishment for rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Further investigation in the case is underway, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

