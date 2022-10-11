Lucknow: A man was lynched to death and another injured by a mob allegedly on suspicion of being thieves in Beniganj area of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. Gappu alias Zaheer Khan (35) died, Munna alias Yusuf Khan was injured in the incident.Also Read - FIR Against Sai Pallavi Over Controversial Remarks on Kashmiri Pandit Exodus

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about two persons lying in injured condition in Baba Market of Beniganj area, Superintendent of Police (city) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

They were taken to SRN Hospital where Gappu was declared dead and Munna is undergoing treatment, the SP said. Prima facie it appears that the duo had come with the intention of stealing so they were beaten up by the mob, according to the police official.

The suspects have been identified based on the footage of CCTV cameras in and around the spot and they will be arrested soon, the SP said.