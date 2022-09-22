Lucknow: As many as 13 people were killed and 11 injured in incidents of lightning; wall and house collapses as heavy rains in parts of Uttar Pradesh affected normal life in Firozabad and forced the closure of schools in Aligarh.Also Read - Roger Federer to Team up With Rafael Nadal in His Farewell Match

Uttar Pradesh | District administration provided immediate help & relief to the people affected by heavy rains. 13 people died due to heavy rain while 3 died due to lightning. 10 people died due to the wall collapse in Etawah: Sudhir Garg, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department pic.twitter.com/PjJelTxF0r — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 22, 2022

In Etawah, seven people died included four children of a family. Deaths have also been reported from Firozabad (2) and Balrampur (1) districts since Wednesday, as per officials.

According to the India Meteorological Department, rainfall or thundershowers have been observed at most places over West Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday morning. It said Etawah observatory recorded 140 mm rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am Thursday. Rainfall was reported from Agra also.

INCIDENTS OF HOUSE AND WALL COLLAPSE KILL 10 PEOPLE

Etawah district witnessed three fatal incidents of wall or house collapses late on Wednesday night, killing seven people in total. Four children — Sinku (10), Abhi (8), Sonu (7) and Aarti (5) — died in their sleep after a wall of their house collapsed in Chandra Pura village under Civil Lines police station area, Etawah District Magistrate, Avnish Kumar Rai said. Their sibling (5) and grandmother, Chandni Debi (70), were injured in the incident.

Etawah Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said an elderly couple — Ram Sanehi (65) and Reshma Debi (62) — died when a boundary wall of a petrol pump collapsed onto their hut in Kripalpur village under Ekdil police station.

In yet another incident in the district, Jabar Singh (35) was buried alive after his house in Andava ke Banglan village under Chakarnagar police station collapsed following heavy rains, SHO Deepak Kumar said.

In Firozabad, a house collapse in Banshinagar locality under Shikohabad police station on Wednesday night killed Shivam (6), and left eight members of his family injured, District Magistrate Ravi Ranjan said. The injured have been admitted to the district hospital.

In another incident in the district, Isaac Ali, 57, died under the rubble of a collapsed wall in Nagla Gawe of Eka police station area.

In Balrampur district, Ashraf (13) died and his 12-year-old cousin suffered burns due to lightning at Bargadwa Saif village of Pachpedwa police station on Thursday, a senior official said.

Officials said normal life has been adversely hit due to the incessant rains in Firozabad over the past two days, affecting people’s movement due to waterlogging in urban and rural areas.

In Aligarh, heavy rains over the past three days caused waterlogging in several low lying areas of the city and rural belts, affecting normal life in the district. District magistrate Inder Veer singh issued an order asking all government and private schools to remain shut till Saturday.