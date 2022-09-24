Uttar Pradesh Rains Latest Update: As heavy rains continue to lash Uttar Pradesh, 3 people were on Saturday killed and six others sustained serious injuries in separate incidents of house collapse due to heavy rains.Also Read - School Teacher, Student Found Hanging in UP Forest

House collapses in Muzaffarnagar

Giving details, SDM Parmanand Jha said in Muzaffarnagar, Shoeb (14) and Sana Perveen (11) were killed and five other family members were seriously injured when their house collapsed on Friday night while they were sleeping. Also Read - Over 13 People Dead In Separate Wall Collapse Incidents As Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc In UP

The house was located in Mimlana village under the Kotwali police station area. Also Read - Video: Dalit Man Beaten With Slippers in UP's Muzaffarnagar, Village Head Arrested

After getting information, police and administrative officers rushed to the spot and started rescue operations. They shifted the injured persons to the hospital where the condition of some of them was stated to be serious.

House collapses in Saharanpur

In Saharanpur, following the incessant rainfall for over two days, an old house collapsed, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old girl and seriously injuring her mother.

Saharanpur’s SP City Rajesh Kumar told PTI that the mother and daughter Vaishnavi were seriously injured when their old house in the Shaheed Ganj area under Nagar Kotwali collapsed due to incessant rainfall on Saturday.

The locals took them out from the rubble and immediately rushed them to a private hospital where Vaishnavi died during treatment while the condition of mother was told to be in critical condition, the SP added.