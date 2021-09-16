Pratapgarh: A total of five people died while many suffered injuries in two separate incidents of the house after the wall collapsed owing to the heavy downpour in the Fatehpur and Pratapgrah districts as said by the police on Thursday. According to the police, Tiya(18) along with her sister Muskaan(3), daughters of Rakesh Lodhi were buried under the rubble of their Kutcha house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti village in Fatehpur district late on Wednesday night.
Arvind Kumar Gautam, SHO of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station said that both the girls died on the spot.
In another incident in the district, a couple and their daughter Komal (2) were sleeping when their "kutcha" house collapsed in Mardaha village on Wednesday night, SHO Kalyanpur Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said.
The neighbours rushed to rescue the family but failed to save the girl, the SHO said, adding that the couple sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. In the Pratapgarh district's Gode village under the Kotwali Police Station area, one person was killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed while they were sleeping.
Inspector-in-charge of the police station, Ravindra Rai said Ramzan (18) died in the incident while his sister and her two children were injured and admitted to a hospital. In a similar incident in Gahrichak village under the Kandhai Police Station area, Urmila Misra (55) died when her kutcha house collapsed due to rains, Inspector Neeraj Walia said.
