Pratapgarh: A total of five people died while many suffered injuries in two separate incidents of the house after the wall collapsed owing to the heavy downpour in the Fatehpur and Pratapgrah districts as said by the police on Thursday. According to the police, Tiya(18) along with her sister Muskaan(3), daughters of Rakesh Lodhi were buried under the rubble of their Kutcha house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti village in Fatehpur district late on Wednesday night.

Arvind Kumar Gautam, SHO of Sultanpur Ghosh Police Station said that both the girls died on the spot.