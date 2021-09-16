Lucknow: As heavy rain continued to lash parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, at least seven people were killed in the incident with some areas witnessing heavy downpour for the last 24 hours. As per latest report, the low-lying areas in Lucknow were reported inundated, power lines were snapped due to uprooting of trees in several areas. It was also reported that the railway tracks were submerged and underpasses closed due to waterlogged roads.Also Read - Body of Former National Level Kho Kho Player, With Dupatta Around Neck, Found on Railway Tracks in UP

Due to inclement weather, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s scheduled visit to Baranaki district was also called off. Moreover, water was filled at the event venue and the temporary helipad that was made for the CM’s chopper to land has also been submerged. Also Read - Rains Likely in Delhi, Noida, Neighbouring Areas of UP, Haryana Today: IMD

Because of incessant rain, schools have been shut in Rae Bareli and Amethi districts up to class eight for next two days. Also Read - Undeterred by Floods, 15-Year-Old Girl Rows Boat to Reach School Daily in UP's Gorakhpur | See Pics

On the other side, in Sujanpura area of Jaunpur, three people were killed after a wall collapsed following incessant rains. Similar incident took place in Barabanki’s Ramsanehi Ghat area, killing two people. Deaths related to rains were also reported in Kaushambi, Ayodhya and Sitapur. However, exact number of casualties are still being ascertained.

The Meteorological Department has issued orange alert and said it will rain throughout the day, following which light to moderate rains will occur during the next two-three days. The state capital recorded 115 mm of rain between Wednesday morning and Thursday morning, with the weathermen predicting no respite soon.

The IMD has also issued a heavy rain alert in 30 districts of UP for the next 48 hours, including Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Mathura, Sitapur, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Shamli, Varanasi, Sambhal, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Amroha, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur and Prayagraj.

As per the updates from the IMD, there will be strong gusts of wind at a speed of 87 kilometers per hour. The has increased farmers’ woes as paddy crop is falling due to the wind speed.

The IMD said that heavy rainfall is predicted in districts such as Amethi, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Auraiya, Etawah, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Badaun, Kasganj, Etah, Mathura, Aligarh and Noida.