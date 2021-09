Lucknow: At least 38 people have been killed in various rain-related incidents in the past 40 hours as Uttar Pradesh continues to receive heavy and incessant rainfall, throwing normal life completely out of gear. Various districts of UP have recorded over 22 mm of rainfall while Lucknow has recorded 235 mm rainfall in the past 36 hours.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Rains: State Announces Closure of Schools, Colleges on Friday, Saturday | Details Here

15 persons died due the rains while more than 10 were injured, in accidents. Two children died due to electrocution in Lucknow, official sources said.

Nine deaths have been reported from Barabanki alone, mostly due to accidents and house collapse, and massive waterlogging and power and telecom disruptions.

UP likely to witness more heavy rains, thunderstorms

Heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and lightning is very likely at one or two places over Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Firozabad, Etawah, Aurraiya, Bareilly, Pilibhit and adjoining areas, the MeT has said.

The maximum temperature plummeted to 25 degrees Celsius, almost eight degrees below normal.

The weather department has predicted that rainfall intensity would start declining from Friday, but a few spells of light to moderate showers are expected in the next 48 hours.

Relief Commissioner Ranvir Prasad said that the MeT department has issued an alert for Friday as well and the state machinery was gearing up to deal with the situation.

The Police Commissionerate and district magistrate in Lucknow have issued an advisory asking people not to move out of their houses unless absolutely essential.

People have been asked to avoid proximity to electric poles and stay away from potholed roads.

Many parts of UP waterlogged, Lucknow worst-hit

In view of the forecast from the MeT department, the state government has announced that all schools, colleges and other educational institutes in the state will remain closed on friday and Saturday. However, UP Board improvement exams, slated from September 18, will be held as per the schedule.

A severe damage to crops has been reported, mainly form central districts of the state due to torrential rains.

Several hospitals, police stations and even the Nagar Nigam offices were waterlogged in the state capital.

The chief minister has directed senior officials to tour their areas and ensure that relief work is being done properly.

He has also asked officials to assess the damage in each area to fix compensation.

The situation was worst in Lucknow where even posh localities including Mall Avenue and Raj Bhawan colony turned into canal with several vehicles submerged after incessant rain.

About a dozen cars fell into caved roads while over a 100 were damaged after being submerged in water. More than 150 trees fell and so did 300 electric poles. More than 60 transformers in the state capital developed snags which led to major and prolonged power disruptions.

Road, rail and air traffic also stands disrupted.

