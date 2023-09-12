Home

Uttar Pradesh

Heavy Rains Continue in UP: Over 19 Dead in Last 24 Hours; 56,000 People Affected by Flood in 10 Districts

Uttar Pradesh Rains Latest Update: A total of 19 tehsils in 10 districts with over 173 villages are grappling with flood situation, affecting 55,982 people after just one full day of rain across the state.

Incessant rainfall has caused heavy waterlogging in several areas of Lucknow.

Lucknow: At least 19 people died and several others injured in the past 24 hours as heavy rainfall continued to lash Uttar Pradesh, disrupting normal life. Because of the heavy rains, waterlogging, roof collapse, cases of drowning and deaths due to lightning were reported in several parts of the state. Over 56,000 people have bene affected by the floods in 10 districts in the state. Aditi Umrao, project director at Relief Commissioner’s Office, however, said that the necessity for emergency rescue operations has not yet started.

As per latest reports, total 19 tehsils spanning 10 districts, encompassing around 173 villages, are grappling with floods, affecting 55,982 people after just one full day of rain across the state.

Several districts, including Lucknow and Barabanki, faced waterlogging that caused inconvenience for the commuters. In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy downpours in many parts of the country till September 14.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Odisha; heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura,” the IMD said.

Schools Closed in Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri

All schools from pre-primary to class 12 will remain closed on Tuesday in the wake of inclement weather conditions in Barabanki and Lakhimpur Kheri districts and a weather warning by IMD.

Relief Camps Set Up In Flood Affected Districts

Aditi Umrao has added that meal packets have been distributed to families affected by the floods, and support has been extended to those who lost family members due to the torrential rains. Apart from this, medical camps have been established, vaccinations for stray animals are ongoing, and relief activities are actively underway.

SDRF Deployed In Affected Districts

to address any emergency situation, the State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) teams have been deployed to specific areas and are on high alert in case an emergency or rescue operation becomes necessary.

Waterlogging Reported in Multiple Areas

Incessant rainfall has caused heavy waterlogging in several areas of Lucknow. Residents faced problems in the lower areas of Sadar due to waterlogging and road subsidence. Traffic movement was also disrupted in several parts of the state.

