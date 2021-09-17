Uttar Pradesh Rains: As heavy rains continued to lash parts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday announced the closure of schools and colleges for Friday and Saturday across the state. Parts of the state received heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours and over 12 people have died in eastern UP, power lines were snapped, and railway lines were submerged following heavy downpour in several regions.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Rains: 7 Killed, Underpasses Closed, Power Lines Snapped in Some Parts | Top Developments

The authorities had initially announced that schools will close up to class 8 in Rae Bareli and Amethi districts. However, all schools across UP are being closed in view of incessant rains.

In the wake of the heavy downpour, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), on Wednesday, issued a red alert in eastern areas of the state for the next 48 hours.

As per a report by news agency PTI, over 12 people were killed in incidents of house and wall collapse in Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Jaunpur and Barabanki districts of Uttar Pradesh due to heavy rains, police said on Thursday.

According to meteorological department, Pratapgarh and Ayodhya received 20 cm rainfall in the last 24 hours. The heavy downpour resulted in waterlogging at several places and caused inconvenience to people.

In Fatehpur district, two people were buried under the rubble of their ‘kutcha’ house after it collapsed in Mohammadpur Gaunti late on Wednesday night, police said.

In another incident in the district, a couple and their daughter Komal (2) were sleeping when their ‘kutcha’ house collapsed in Mardaha village on Wednesday night, SHO Kalyanpur Police Station, Amit Kumar Mishra said.

In Pratapgarh district’s Gode village under Kotwali Police Station area, one person was killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed while they were sleeping.

In Kaushambi, a woman was killed and her husband injured when their house in Birner village in Sarai Akeel area collapsed due to heavy rains on Wednesday evening. While Murdi Devi (62) died during treatment, condition of her husband Prem Narain (65) was stated to be stable, police said.

In Barabanki, a father-son duo were killed on Wednesday night after wall of their house in Bayasagpur in Asandra area fell on them, police said.

In the state capital, waterlogging was reported from several places due to heavy rainfall since Wednesday night. Rainwater entered the office of Lucknow Municipal Corporation and trees fell at various places while some roads caved in too.