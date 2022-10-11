Lucknow: Owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for October 11, the authorities on Monday ordered closure of schools across Lucknow. To recall, on Sunday, due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions to the national capital, several districts and cities declared holiday for schools. All schools till class 12 across Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur and Agra were shut on Monday.Also Read - Refused New Bike And Mobile Phone, 18-year-old Commits Suicide In Ghaziabad

According to an official order, all schools across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay close on Monday on account of excessive rainfall. Also Read - Netaji Amar Rahein: MSY Cremated With Full State Honours, Saifai Bids Tearful Adieu to SP Patriarch | Highlights

The notification by the Ghaziabad administration released on Sunday stated that the schools running under CBSE, ICSE, Madarsa Education Board, and Sanskrit Schools will remain shut on Monday and will reopen on Tuesday. Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's ODI Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 1:30 PM IST October 11, Tuesday

“Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district,” District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said earlier.

Schools Closed In Following UP Cities:

Due to heavy downpour predictions schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including the capital Lucknow, will remain shut today, i.e., Monday, October 10. This information was shared by District School Inspector Dr. Dharamveer Singh. The districts where schools remained closed on Monday: