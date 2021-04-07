Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday registered 6023 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the government, the state has also reported 40 COVID-19 related deaths. Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had asked the state government to check the viability of vaccinating people of all age groups and not just those above the age of 45 years. The court has also asked to state government to examine the viability of imposing night curfew “to check late evening and high social gatherings”. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Announces 5-day Week For Govt Officials For 3 Months Amid COVID Surge

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma passed the direction while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh. "Though the state government has taken necessary steps to meet the threat of the second wave of COVID-19, it is noticed that the directions given by the state have not been complied with by the public at large and that is an issue of concern," the bench observed.

"We deem it appropriate to direct the district magistrates of all districts in the state of Uttar Pradesh to ensure strict and definite compliance of the directions issued by the government of Uttar Pradesh from time to time to meet the threat of COVID-19," it said. The court asked district administrations, including police authorities to ensure that everyone wears a mask.

The director-general of police should chalk out a plan at his level for this purpose. “District administration including police authorities should see that no crowding takes place at any place all over the state of UP. If it finds that any particular place is likely to get crowded, then it should cordon off that area and see that people do not huddle,” it said.

On the upcoming panchayat polls, the bench said they should be conducted in such a manner that no congregation of people takes place. Be it nomination, canvassing or voting, it should be seen that all COVID-19 protocols are observed.

“In addition to the above directions, we deem it appropriate to ask the state government to check the viability of vaccination for one and all and not just for citizens above the age of 45. The government should check the viability of inoculating such students who are to appear in the Uttar Pradesh high school and intermediate examinations.

In fact, a door-to-door vaccination programme should be chalked out,” it said.

“The state government may also examine the viability of providing masks and sanitisers to one by utilising the amount recovered on account of violation of COVID-19 protocols.

The general public should also realise its responsibility towards the COVID-19 protocol,” it added.

The court has fixed April 8 for the next hearing of the PIL through videoconferencing.

The court also has stopped physical hearing of matters due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state capital.

It has decided to conduct hearing of only urgent cases through video conferencing and as of now, the decision is for this week. The senior registrar of the court issued an administrative order to this effect on Tuesday.

The court deferred regular hearings on Monday and only urgent matters were being taken up with strict guidelines on the entry of lawyers in court rooms. But considering the COVID-19 situation, the court administration passed a new order, restricting itself to only video conferencing.

In the order, the senior registrar said that a link would be sent on registered mobile numbers to those lawyers whose urgent cases would be listed on a particular day.

The lawyers would be at liberty to join the video conference from their chambers.

In case, any lawyer has difficulty joining the viceo conference from his chamber, she can use the VC cabins prepared at the mediation centre in the court premises, according to the order.