Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh on Sunday the first case of Zika virus in Kanpur. The person affected with the virus is an Air Force Station personnel and has been admitted to Air Force Hospital. The Air Force Warrant Officer was suffering from fever for the past several days.

A team of experts from Delhi has reached Kanpur and samples of those who came in contact with the patient have been sent for examination. Ten teams have been set up to check the spread of the virus.

The officer was suffering from a fever for the past several days.