New Delhi: As coronavirus cases are showing a decreasing trend, schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh may reopen soon. As per the media reports, the CBSE School Managers Association recently held a meeting with Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi in this regard and urged him to immediately reopen schools for students of all grades.

Speaking to a portal, Atul Kumar, president of the Association of Private Schools Schools of Uttar Pradesh said that Awasthi has assured them that schools from class 9th to 12th would reopen from February 7, 2022. Earlier last month, in view of increasing Covid cases. the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government had issued an order extending the date of school closure from January 30 to February 15. However, online classes continued in the wake of upcoming secondary board examinations.

Last month, two associations of private schools had requested the UP government to order the reopening of schools. Referring to the statement of Dr Praveen Kumar, pediatrician of Lady Harding Medical College, New Delhi, Atul Kumar, President of Association of Private Schools of UP said that closure of schools is affecting the overall development of children. "Parents should not be afraid of sending their wards to school."

Echoing Similar remarks, Rachit Manas, co-director, Brightland Inter College said,”The government should allow the children of classes 9 to 12 to be called in the school so that they can take the examination.”

Meanwhile, with 4,901 fresh cases, Uttar Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally reached 20,24,200 and the death toll climbed to 23,233 as 26 more people succumbed to the viral disease.

Of the fresh deaths, three were reported from Lucknow; two each from Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Hardoi, Pilibhit and Gonda; and one each from Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Gorakhpur, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Deoria, Unnao, Fatehpur, Maharajganj, Jaunpur, Ballia, Chandauli and Mahoba, the state government said in a statement. There are 47,198 active cases in the state.