Lucknow: Since new COVID-19 cases are declining across Uttar Pradesh, Unaided Private School Association (UPSA) has reportedly written to Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, urging him to resume normal classes in a phased manner from July 19. “When gyms, malls, stadiums have been reopened then why not schools. Already, students’ education has suffered a lot during the two Covid waves. Now, when the cases have dropped the offline classes should be resumed,” Times of India quoted UPSA president Anil Agarwal as saying.Also Read - Caught on Camera: Dalit Man Mercilessly Assaulted in Full Public View Over Alleged Affair in Kanpur

This comes days after Uttar Pradesh government decided to reopen the primary and upper primary schools for teachers and staff to continue administrative work. For the uninitiated, students are still not allowed to come to school until further orders. Also Read - After Kempty Falls Fiasco, Devotees Seen Violating Coronavirus Protocol in Haridwar, Say 'Not Scared of Covid'

On the other hand, several states are planning to resume offline classes for senior students. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has allowed schools, colleges, and other institutions to resume in an offline mode from July 12. Besides, the Gujarat government yesterday also announced that colleges, polytechnics, and Class 12th offline education could be commenced from July 15, at 50 per cent capacity and after approval of the students’ parents. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates: Voting For 476 Block Panchayat Chief Posts Underway in UP

Uttar Pradesh Unlock

Earlier last week, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government allowed gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes and sports stadiums to resume operations with 50 per cent of capacity in view of improving Covid situation in the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that these places will have to follow all Covid safety protocols when they reopen.

According to an official statement, he said the business of cinema halls had been adversely impacted during the pandemic and their problems would be sympathetically considered.

COVID-19 Situation In UP

The count of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,697. The COVID-19 death toll, on the other hand, rose to 22,689 with 13 more fatalities, while 90 new cases pushed the infection count to 17,07,127.

Of the new fatalities, three were reported from Amethi, two from Pilibhit and one each from Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Agra, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Maharajganj, Bhadohi and Balrampur, it said.

Of the new cases, 16 were reported from Lucknow and 13 from Allahabad, the statement from the Uttar Pradesh government said.

In the past 24 hours, 162 patients have recovered and have been discharged, taking the overall recoveries to 16,82,741, it said, adding the recovery rate is 98.6 per cent.