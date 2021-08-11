Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is likely to allow the reopening of schools for classes 6-8. According to a Live Hindustan report, the chief minister has directed officials to begin admission procedures for classes 6-8 in schools under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council. To recall, the government had earlier schools across Uttar Pradesh to reopen for classes 9-12.Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Youth Handcuffed, Thrashed, Electrocuted In Ballia; Four Arrested

"Classes can resume from September 1 after analysing the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Uttar Pradesh," the chief minister was quoted as saying in a review meeting of Team-9. A panel headed jointly by state health minister Suresh Khanna and medical education minister Jai Pratap Singh to monitor state's fight against Covid-19.

Earlier, owing to the dip in the covid cases, the Yogi Adityanath government announced the reopening of schools, colleges and universities. The government informed that intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh can reopen from August 16 with 50% capacity.

The UP Govt has also issued instructions for the commencement of classes in higher educational institutes from September 1, 2021. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the schools were closed in the state in March 2020. Since then schools are conducting online classes.

As the cases of Covid-19 are declining the most of the states are considering reopening the schools.