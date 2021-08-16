Lucknow: The schools in Uttar Pradesh have reopened for classes from 9 to 12 with 50 per cent attendance from Monday, August 16. However, low student attendance was witnessed amid strict adherence to Covid protocols on the first day of schools. Speaking to the media, a class 10 student said, “There was excitement but shadowed by hesitancy. I was excited about meeting my friends and teacher after almost five months but the shadow of the Covid also loomed largely. The seating arrangement had been changed to maintain distance and only a handful of students were present today.”Also Read - Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav Vows To Build 'New UP' In Open Letter

At the entrance gate of schools, arrangements had been made for thermal scanning and sanitizers were placed at the entrance and in every classroom. Mask was compulsory for students, teachers and staff members as well. Social distance was also being insisted in the schools. Also Read - 3-Month-Old Raped By Teenaged Boy in UP's Etah; FIR Registered

On August 2, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced the reopening of schools with 50 per cent attendance. An official spokesman said, it will be mandatory for students to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Students will be required to give the written consent of their parents to attend the schools. Without the consent letter, admission will not be given to the students in the school. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates August 16, 2021: Congress Women's Wing Chief Sushmita Dev Quits Party, Sends Resignation Letter to Sonia Gandhi

“Intermediate Schools in the state will re-open from August 16 with 50 per cent capacity. Colleges and universities will reopen from September 1,” the spokesman said.