School Reopening News: Schools in Uttar Pradesh will re-open for students of Class 6-8 from 10th February and for students of Class 1-5 from 1st March, 2021. The schools will reopen for middle and junior classes after almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All COVID-19 guidelines have to be followed, said Uttar Pradesh Government in an order issued on Friday.