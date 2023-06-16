Home

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Infant Dies After Drunk Father Throws Him On Ground To Stop His Crying

Ravi Maurya allegedly hurled his infant son to the ground, while in an inebriated condition, to stop the child from crying due to hunger, police said.

Kaushambi (UP) In a shocking incident of alcohol-fuelled rage, a one-and-a-half-month old baby boy died after his drunk father threw him on the ground to stop him from crying, officials said on Friday.

According to news agency PTI, the accused, identified as 25-year-old Ravi Maurya, allegedly hurled his infant son to the ground, while in an inebriated condition, to stop the child from crying due to hunger.

The incident happened in Kesariya village of Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district on Thursday night, police said.

Giving details, a senior police official said that Maurya got married to Muskan about a year ago but the couple were not on good terms and had frequent arguments over Maurya’s alcoholism.

“Around 15 days ago, another heated argument broke out between them and Muskan went to her aunt’s house. Muskan refused to return with him and Maurya forcibly brought his son back to his house,” SHO (Saini) Subhash Chandra told PTI.

The officer said that on Thursday, Maurya returned home in an inebriated condition and allegedly hurled his hungry and crying infant son to the ground, killing the baby on the spot while Maurya fled the scene.

Soon, Muskan received information about the incident, rushed to the house and broke the door down with the help of villagers and later informed the police, the SHO said.

He said that based on Muskan’s complaint, the police has registered of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against her husband and the infant’s body has been sent for autopsy.

The officer said that Maurya is still absconding and a hunt has been launched to nab him at the earliest.

“Further investigations are underway,” he said.

Man stabs wife, 5-month-old daughter to death

In a similar incident, police on Thursday said a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district allegedly killed his wife, her lover and five-month-old daughter by stabbing them to death.

According to the police, Pinki alias Radha, 35, her lover, identified as 28-year-old Satyendra Shakya, and her 5-month-old infant daughter, were allegedly stabbed to death by her husband, Manoj Jatav on Tudmura village of the district on late Wednesday night after they tried to barge into Jatav’s house.

The victims, Pinki and Satyendra Shakya, along with the 5-month-old toddler girl, were thrashed by Jatav and later stabbed to death on Wednesday night after they forcibly tried to enter his house, Superintendent of Police Kunwar Anupam Singh said, according to a PTI report.

The senior officer said the accused, Manoj Jatav, was arrested and during questioning revealed that he and Pinki had been married for 14 years before she cheated on him and eloped with her lover, Satyendra Shakya, a resident of Mainpuri.

(With PTI inputs)

