UP SHOCKER: Jilted Lover Chops Off Girlfriend’s Hand In Unnao Village, Arrested

A 20-year-old woman had her hand chopped off by her alleged lover in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh after the accused found that the victim's family had fixed her marriage with another man.

Uttar Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly chopped off the his purported girlfriend’s hand in a village of Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh after he found out that the woman’s family had fixed her marriage with another man.

According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday evening when the accused, Rinku, asked the 20-year-old victim to meet him at a secluded spot in the village. “An argument broke out between the purported lovers and Rinku, in a fit of rage, attacked the young woman with a farm trowel and chopped off her left hand,” said an official.

Following the incident, Rinku was arrested by police and booked under relevant sections of the law, while the victim was hospitalised and her condition has stabilised, Circle Officer Arvind Kumar told news agency PTI on Wednesday.

“Rinku was arrested a few hours after the incident. We have lodged an FIR regarding the matter and started an investigation,” CO Kumar said.

As per local media reports, Rinku and the victim were in a relationship, but recently the girl’s family had fixed her marriage to another man, due to which the accused was angry at his alleged lover as he blamed her for not standing up to her parents and backing their relationship.

On Tuesday evening, Rinku called her to an isolated place on the village outskirts where the couple were involved in a heated argument over the issue, they said, adding that during the skirmish, Rinku hacked at her with a farm trowel and chopped off her left hand.

They said that the victim was admitted to a local hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

Police have arrested the accused and registered an FIR against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

