Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh administration has declared August 19,2022 (Friday) as a holiday on the occasion of Sri Krishna Janamashtami as opposed to earlier decided date of August 18, 2022 (Thursday). The UP administration released a public notice regarding this change. The notice said, ” According to the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, the festival of Sri Krishna Janamashtami was earlier decided to be celebrated on August 18, 2022. However, as per the Hindu calendar, the festival supposedly falls on August 19, 2022 instead of August 18, 2022. Hence, Sri Krishna Janamashtami will be celebrated on Friday, August 19, 2022.”Also Read - Janmashtami 2022 Panchang: No Rohini Nakshatra on August 18, 19 - Here's When to Observe Fast

As per the change in the dates of the said festival, the holiday is now shifted to Friday August 19, 2022 in place of earlier decided on August 18,2022 Thursday. Also Read - When Indira Gandhi desired jalebee, mathri for breakfast

Krishna Janmashtami celebrations are festively celebrated in the cities of Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born and spent his years while growing up. As per reports, this year after two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, preparations to celebrate the festival have been going on for over two months in Mathura. Also Read - Muzaffarnagar train derailment: Yogi Adityanath sends two ministers to take stock