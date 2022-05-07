New Delhi: Two similar cases of suicide and rape-related have emerged in Uttar Pradesh where two teenaged girls allegedly died by suicide after they were sexually abused. In Uttar Pradesh’s Banda, an 18-year-old woman hanged herself to death after being allegedly raped by her father at a village under the Marka police station area.Also Read - Furious Over Earlier Complaint, 5 Students Gang-Rape Minor Classmate in Bihar's Jamui District

She was allegedly raped by her father on Thursday night (May 5) and she took her life on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police Laxmi Niwas Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. The accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, the ASP said.

In a separate case, a 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district allegedly consumed poisoned and died on Wednesday (May 4), a day after she was raped by a man. The incident took place at a village under the Chandpur police station area of the Fatehpur district.

The teenaged Dalit girl had gone to answer nature’s call in a forested area near her village on Tuesday evening when she was allegedly raped by a man of her village, Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The accused have now been arrested, police said, news agency PTI reported.

When the girl did not return home till late in the night, her parents launched a search for her and found her in the forest in a state of disarray, the SP said. Her family members took her to a private doctor and brought her back home after treatment.

The girl, however, consumed some poisonous substance out of despair on Wednesday morning and died during treatment, the SP said. The police official said after registering a case on the complaint of the girl’s parents, the accused man has been taken into custody for questioning.