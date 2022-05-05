New Delhi: A 15-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district allegedly consumed poisoned and died on Wednesday, a day after she was raped by a man, police said. The incident took place at a village under the Chandpur police station area of the Fatehpur district.Also Read - Absconding SHO, Who Allegedly Raped 13-Year-Old Rape Survivor, Arrested From Prayagraj

The teenaged Dalit girl had gone to answer nature’s call in a forested area near her village on Tuesday evening when she was allegedly raped by a man of her village, Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The accused have now been arrested, police said, news agency PTI reported.

When the girl did not return home till late in the night, her parents launched a search for her and found her in the forest in a state of disarray, the SP said. Her family members took her to a private doctor and brought her back home after treatment.

The girl, however, consumed some poisonous substance out of despair on Wednesday morning and died during treatment, the SP said. The police official said after registering a case on the complaint of the girl’s parents, the accused man has been taken into custody for questioning.

The girl’s body has been sent for autopsy and further probe is underway, police said.