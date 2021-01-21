New Delhi: Months after the horrific rape and murder of a two-and-a-half-year-old toddler in Ghaziabad, a special POCSO court on Thursday delivered justice in one of the fastest-moving trials and gave a death penalty to the accused in record 29 days. Also Read - Teenaged Girl Stabs Self, Before Filing Fake Kidnapping, Gangraping Complaint

The minor girl was found at a roadside on October 19 last year in Kavi Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Her post-mortem report had confirmed she was brutally raped before being killed.

The special POCSO bench, headed by judge Mahendra Srivastava, awarded death penalty to the accused man Chandan, a close friend of the victim's father. Ten witnesses were produced before the court during the hearing.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Avinash Kumar said the culprit was arrested soon after the crime and a charge sheet was filed on December 29.