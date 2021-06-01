New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 cases declining steadily, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn lockdown restrictions from three more districts—Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghazipur, and Jaunpur. With this, the number of districts that will remain under restrictions or corona curfew is 11 (of the total 75). Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: Stricter Restrictions After June 7 Need of Hour, Say Experts; Final Decision on June 5

Earlier, COVID-related restrictions were eased in 61 districts including Prayagraj, Moradabad, Deoria, Sonbhadra, and Bijnor. However, the night curfew and weekend closures will continue statewide. Also Read - Lockdown in Andhra Pradesh Extended Till June 10 | Check Details

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the curfew will automatically come to an end in those districts which report less than 600 active cases. According to the existing restrictions, vaccinations, industrial activity, essential services and movement related to medical emergencies have been allowed to remain operational across the state. Also Read - Which States Have Extended Lockdown, Which Have Eased Covid-Related Restrictions? Complete List Here

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to conduct a ‘Sero Survey’ in UP in order to ascertain the prevalence of coronavirus in the urban and rural areas of the state. The serological survey which will be launched from June 4, will help find the volume of immunity against the virus being developed in people in UP.

CM Yogi has asked the health department to collect the samples from June 4, and make an assessment of the updated status of infections at different scales including gender and age.

The survey will involve testing the blood serum of a group of individuals to determine the presence of antibodies against coronavirus infection. The report of this survey is expected to be released by the end of June.