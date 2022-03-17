Uttar Pradesh Unlock Latest Update: As the coronavirus cases went down significantly, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday lifted all COVID restrictions in the state on various activities. Issuing an order, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi allowed swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres to open.Also Read - Health Minister Directs High Alertness, Aggressive Genome Sequencing as Covid Cases Spike in Asia, Europe

Even as many activities were allowed in the past, there were restrictions on opening swimming pools, water parks and anganwadi centres and curbs on weddings and other functions. Also Read - West Bengal Government Relaxes Night Curfew On These Dates | Check Details Here

The new order stated that for weddings and other functions, people can attend in full capacity of the venue with the mandatory use of masks and observance of COVID-19 protocol. Also Read - Israel Reports New COVID Variant Cases, Strain Still 'Unknown' Around World

The state government also clarified that all activities will be allowed in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocol.

Coronavirus update: The development comes as the Union Health Ministry earlier in the day said with 2,539 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,01,477, while the active cases have declined to 30,799.

The health ministry also added that the death toll has climbed to 5,16,132 with 60 daily fatalities. The active cases constitute 0.07 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 2,012 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.42 per cent, according to the health ministry.

