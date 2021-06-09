Varanasi: A massive crowd gathered at a vegetable market in Varanasi, flouting all covid protocols, just days after the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh announced relaxations in the five-level ‘Unlock’ plan. A large number of people with no social distancing and some of them even without masks.following the lifting of lockdown restrictions in PM Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Effective Against Beta, Delta Variants of Coronavirus: Study

“People are not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour here. People are putting their lives in danger,” a local said, as quoted by news agency ANI. Also Read - Breaking News LIVE Updates, June 9, 2021: Congress Leader Jitin Prasada Likely to Join BJP Shortly

With district-wise coronavirus cases dropping below the 600-mark in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi government eased restrictions and lifted the lockdown across the state. The curfew in Varanasi was lifted from Monday, alongside Gautam Buddh Nagar which houses Noida and Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Muzzaffarnagar.

A huge number of economic activities have been permitted during the day, while restaurants, shopping malls and movie theatres continue to remain closed. However, the night curfew has been retained from 7 PM to 7 AM, as well as the weekend curfew starting every Friday night to Monday morning, until further orders.