Lucknow: As coronavirus cases are slowly declining, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday eased restrictions and lifted the lockdown in two more districts. As per the latest updates, coronavirus-induced restrictions have been lifted in Bulandshahr and Bareilly districts. So far, over 67 districts in the state have seen relaxation in coronavirus restrictions. Issuing an order, the state government, however, said that the night curfews and weekend lockdown will continue to be in effect in these districts. Also Read - Biological E's Corbevax May be India’s Cheapest COVID-19 Vaccine | Check Tentative Price

Last week, the Uttar Pradesh government had decided to ease restrictions in districts where active cases have dropped below 600. The lockdown restrictions in over 55 districts were withdrawn and had imposed stricter curfew regulations in another 20 districts which still have more than the minimum threshold in active cases. Also Read - Flattening The COVID Curve? With 1.2 Fresh Infections, India Records Lowest Daily Corona Cases In 58 Days | Key Points

The 20 districts with more than 600 active Covid cases include Meerut, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarnagar, Bareilly, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sonbhadra, Jaunpur, Baghpat, Moradabad, Ghazipur, Bijnor and Deoria. Also Read - Vaccination For Children in India Being Continuously Examined: Dr VK Paul

Check all latest updates here:

The development comes at a time when the state recorded 136 more Covid fatalities on Friday, taking the total toll to 21,031, while the tally reached 16,96,325 after 1,175 more people tested positive for the infection.

Of the 136 new deaths, 20 have been reported from Gorakhpur, 12 from Kanpur Nagar, nine from Lucknow, eight from Allahabad and six each from Shahjahanpur and Ayodhya, among others.

Seventy-two new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Meerut, 71 from Kushinagar, 53 from Gautam Budhnagar, 51 from Muzaffarnagar, 48 from Gorakhpur, 41 each from Agra and Varanasi, and 40 from Lucknow.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has launched a massive vaccination drive Mission June in UP to administer one crore doses in 30 days. It was estimated that the state government would have to administer at least 3.4 lakh doses a day to reach the massive target.