Lucknow: As the coronavirus cases are slowing decreasing in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government is likely to unlock the state from June 1. Media reports suggested that during the unlocking period, relaxation will not be given to districts where more active cases are being reported. Moreover, the government and private offices likely to be opened with 33 percent attendance. The Night curfew will continue in the state for the time being. During the night curfew, the restrictions will continue from 8 PM to 5 AM. Also Read - PM-CARES For Children: PM Announces Rs 10 Lakh Fund, Free Education, Monthly Stipend to Children Who Lost Parents to COVID-19

As per the latest reports, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has held a state cabinet meet in this regard on Saturday and discussed the corona curfew matter in a review meeting. Reports also suggest that during the review meeting, it was agreed to relax the corona curfew in the state. Also Read - Breaking: Kerala Extends Lockdown Till June 9, Withdraws Triple Lockdown in Malappuram District

As per the reports, relaxation will be given to industries, shops, and markets in the state from June 1. However, Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said that the relaxation will not be given in the districts with more active cases in the state. Also Read - UP Board Exams 2021: UPMSP Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, 29 Lakh Students to Pass Without Exam

“The number of corona cases in our country has come down drastically. So there may be some relaxation in the partial corona curfew,” he said.

Check Live updates here:

7:30 PM: It is expected that the chief minister may announce the decision in the evening anytime soon.

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh crossed 20,000 on Friday with 159 more people succumbing to the disease in a day, while the infection tally reached 16,86,138 with 2,402 new cases. The recovery rate in the state is now stood at 95.7 per cent, while there are 52,244 active cases, which include 38,055 patients who are in home isolation, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Among the fresh deaths, the maximum 12 were reported from Agra, 10 from Meerut, nine each from Jhansi and Lucknow, eight each from Etah and Gorakhpur, and seven from Allahabad. State capital Lucknow reported 172 new cases, Saharanpur 154, Meerut 121, Gorakhpur 116, Varanasi 89, Ghaziabad 94, Muzaffarnagar 74 and Gautam Buddh Nagar 53.