Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced relaxations in the ongoing 'Corona Curfew' across 55 districts where the number of active coronavirus cases has fallen below the 600-mark from June 1. However, the lockdown will continue in 20 districts including state capital Lucknow, Noida and Greater Noida that fall under the Gautam Buddha Nagar district, as well as in Ghaziabad. In these districts, markets, schools, colleges and educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

Restaurants and eateries will also remain shut for dining. However, home delivery is permitted. It must be noted that the night curfew will continue across the state for the time being. During the night curfew, the lockdown restrictions will be placed from 8 PM to 5 AM.

List of 20 districts where lockdown will continue:

Meerut Lucknow Gautam Budh Nagar Ghaziabad Varanasi Saharanpur Gorakhpur Muzaffarnagar Bareilly Bulandshahr Jhansi Prayagraj Lakhimpur Sonbhadra Jaunpur Baghpat Moradabad Ghazipur Bijnor Deoria

The Uttar Pradesh government also stated that entry to ASI protected monuments will remain shut till June 15 to avoid tourist crowds in the areas. Uttar Pradesh registered 1,900 COVID cases today. The active cases stand at 41,000, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in the press briefing today. "We have the lowest fatality rate in the country, lowest positivity and the highest recovery rate," he added.