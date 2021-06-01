Noida: Fresh guidelines have been issued to impose Section 144 of CrPC in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, in an attempt to prevent a surge in coronavirus cases as the state begins unlocking of restrictions. The restrictions will be put in place till June 30. limiting the movement of people up to four. Gautam Buddha Nagar district currently have more than 600 active cases, as a result of which the lockdown restrictions have not been lifted in the district. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Unlock: Noida, Ghaziabad Lockdown To Continue. Check Details

The number of attendees at weddings has been capped at 25 persons, while that at funerals has been limited to 20.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges, coaching centres and all other educational institutions continue to remain shut in the district. Restaurants and pubs are closed for dining, although home delivery services are permitted. Cinemas, gyms and swimming pools are also closed until further orders.

On the weekend, Uttar Pradesh government announced relaxations from June 1 in the ongoing ‘Corona Curfew’ across 55 districts where the number of active coronavirus cases has fallen below the 600-mark. However, the night curfew has not been lifted and the restrictions will be placed from 8 PM to 5 AM.

A total of 68 new coronavirus cases and one death were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar till Monday evening. The active cases in the district stand at 1073. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh registered 1,497 COVID-19 cases, 5491 recoveries, and 151 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the state stand at 37,044.