Uttar Pradesh Unlock Latest News: Even as the state government has lifted COVID restrictions in all the districts to unlock the state, the small traders have been worst affected by the pandemic and have urged the Central government to announce a relief package for them to overcome the crisis. Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for relief given to COVID-19-hit 80 crore people, Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board Chairman Ravi Kant Garg has requested PM Modi to offer a similar facility to the middle class and small traders.

"Over 30 crore middle class and small traders are suffering from first and second waves of the pandemic. They need government assistance as they also have reached hand-to-mouth stage, and are under heavy debt," Ravi Kant Garg, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Vyapaari Kalyan Board, said.

He further added that the electricity department's existing minimum bill system is a "curse for small traders and the middle class", as they used the least amount of power. He also suggested the Central government to grant a facility of maximum 20 per cent of loan to small traders and Karobaries at 7.5 per cent on the basis of their annual turnover.

The chairman of the board suggested to the Central government to consider the pandemic as a natural calamity and grant the decease Rs 10 lakh or 10 per cent of turnover of the trader.

(With inputs from PTI)