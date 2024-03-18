Home

Uttar Pradesh

UP SHOCKER: Varanasi Teacher Shot Dead By Police Constable In Muzaffarnagar

A teacher was shot dead by a Uttar Pradesh Police head constable in Muzaffarnagar district. The victim was part of an education department team from Varanasi.

Representational Image

Uttar Pradesh News: In a shocking incident, a college teacher who was part of an education department team from Varanasi, was allegedly shot dead by an Uttar Pradesh Police head constable in Civil Lines area of Muzaffarnagar district following an altercation between the two.

According to the police, the victim, identified as Dharmendra Kumar, was part of a team of the education department from Varanasi that had brought Uttar Pradesh Board examination copies to the local SD Inter college in Muzaffarnagar and the accused UP police head constable, Chander Prakash, was part of a police team accompanying the teachers.

A senior officer said the education department team included another teacher and two class four employees and was accompanied by a police team from Varanasi.

“The two teams from the education department and Varanasi police were waiting in a vehicle for the college gate to open when the incident took place on Sunday night,” Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarayan Prajapat said.

Kumar had a confrontation with head constable Chander Prakash while they were in the vehicle. Prakash shot at Kumar using his service weapon, the officer said.

The injured teacher was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead, the SP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered against the head constable based on a complaint filed by the victim’s family.

All others present in the vehicle have been taken into custody for questioning, the officer said, adding that further investigation in the case is underway.

(With inputs from agencies)

