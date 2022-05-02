Chandauli: Violence erupted in Manrajpur village in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli district late on Sunday night after a 21-year-old girl Nisha Yadav died due to alleged thrashing by police during a raid. The incident led to violent protests by villagers who indulged in brick batting and tried to block national highway-2 after damaging an ambulance.Also Read - Shimla Receives Rainfall on Sunday, Snowfall Predicted, Check Weather Predictions For Whole of India Here

Nisha, daughter of history-sheeter Kanhaiya Yadav, was grievously injured during a raid to nab her father. Her sister also suffered grave injuries as she tried to cut the veins of her wrist.

According to Varanasi District Commissioner, Sanjeev Singh, Nisha was allegedly thrashed by the Station House Officer (SHO) of Saiyyedraja police station, after which she died.

Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The deceased was allegedly thrashed by SHO Saiyyedraja after which she died, the SHO was suspended and process is underway to lodge FIR on getting complaint from family of deceased: Sanjeev Singh, DM Varanasi pic.twitter.com/hsvnFCQaW3 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 2, 2022

“Nisha, daughter of gangster Kanhaiya Yadav was found dead in her house. The SHO was suspended and a process is underway to lodge an FIR on getting a complaint from the family of the deceased,” Singh said.

IG Varanasi range K. Satyanarayan, who also took stock of the incident site and met the other injured girl in the district hospital, said on Monday that appropriate action was being taken after receiving the complaint. “The condition of the injured girl is stable,” he said.

What Was The Case?

Reports stated that a team of police led by SO Saiyyedraja had raided the place of Kanhaiya Yadav. IG said that an externment order was issued against Kanhaiya for having criminal history with the police. Following the issuance of a non-bailable warrant against him police had gone to search him.

However, Kanhaiya was not found after which cops tried to take his brother with them. Nisha opposed this bid of cops when she was allegedly thrashed by SO Saiyyedraja and died. Her sister also tried to cut her veins.

Meanwhile, scores of villagers gathered there and attacked police team in which several cops also suffered injuries. More unruly scenes were created by the angry mob of locals when the cops tried to take the body of Nisha for further action.